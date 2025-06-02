Roadways India standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.10 croreNet profit of Roadways India rose 10.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.32% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 60.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.1015.82 2 60.1657.78 4 OPM %2.733.29 -1.963.15 - PBDT0.440.70 -37 1.183.44 -66 PBT0.440.53 -17 1.182.76 -57 NP0.440.40 10 1.182.24 -47
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content