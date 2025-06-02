Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 78.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 78.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 30.33% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 78.72% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.33% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.31% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 40.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.4312.10 -30 40.7444.26 -8 OPM %29.5425.04 -23.3925.28 - PBDT2.492.53 -2 9.4910.58 -10 PBT0.401.23 -67 3.174.24 -25 NP0.401.88 -79 3.174.90 -35

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

