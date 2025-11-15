Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 238.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of Rodium Realty rose 238.46% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.3813.66 5 OPM %25.1011.57 -PBDT3.381.13 199 PBT3.300.94 251 NP2.200.65 238
