UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 33.56 croreNet profit of UVS Hospitality & Services declined 0.31% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.5628.63 17 OPM %23.6922.32 -PBDT7.896.48 22 PBT6.376.39 0 NP6.376.39 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content