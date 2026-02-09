Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 136.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 274.84 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 136.50% to Rs 47.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 274.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 259.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.274.84259.8820.9619.7374.9054.9765.4845.2447.7520.19

