Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 181.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.72% to Rs 30.73 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 181.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.72% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30.7319.24 60 OPM %3.164.63 -PBDT1.220.59 107 PBT0.960.36 167 NP0.760.27 181
