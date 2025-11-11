ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 50.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 45.66 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications declined 50.57% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.6650.68 -10 OPM %9.8620.96 -PBDT5.4811.70 -53 PBT5.4211.64 -53 NP4.318.72 -51
