Route Mobile announces OFS of up to 38 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Route Mobile announced an offer for sale of up to 38,00,000 equity shares of the company (representing 6.03% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company) by Proximus Opal (promoter of the company). The issue opens for non-retail investors on 12 September 2024 (T day) and for retail investors / non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids from T day on 13 September 2024. The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 1,635 per equity share.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

