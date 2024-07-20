Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 15.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 croreNet profit of Route Mobile declined 15.06% to Rs 78.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1103.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 967.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1103.42967.34 14 OPM %11.2213.15 -PBDT125.18131.36 -5 PBT102.88110.23 -7 NP78.5292.44 -15
