PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 178.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 178.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 81.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 1190.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1304.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1190.701304.9021.1227.0176.10182.90-238.10-107.90-178.70-81.60