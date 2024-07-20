RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 21.09% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.165.42147.7823.6221.8241.2933.9836.0029.7726.7622.10