Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore
Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 21.09% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.42147.78 12 OPM %23.6221.82 -PBDT41.2933.98 22 PBT36.0029.77 21 NP26.7622.10 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

LIVE: Tesla CEO Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon