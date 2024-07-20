RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 165.42 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 21.09% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.42147.78 12 OPM %23.6221.82 -PBDT41.2933.98 22 PBT36.0029.77 21 NP26.7622.10 21
