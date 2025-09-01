Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Royal Enfield posts impressive sales of 1.14 lakh motorcycles in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Royal Enfield posted a strong monthly sales of 1,14,002 motorcycles in August 2025, up by a significant 55% from the same month last year. The company exported 11,126 motorcycles during the month, up 39% as compared to 8,006 units exported during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for August 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, Our performance in August reflects a positive momentum as we step into the festive season, which traditionally drives strong demand in the domestic market. It is equally heartening to see our exports continue to perform well. With the 2025 Hunter 350 and Guerrilla 450 already generating excitement, our portfolio is well poised to meet rider aspirations. Our community remains at the core of Royal Enfield, and with the announcement of Motoverse and Art of Motorcycling in November 2025, we will continue to create experiences that deepen connections and celebrate the spirit of pure motorcycling.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Eicher Motors records 55% growth in motorcycle sales in Aug'25

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; metal shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; metal shares rally

IMD says rainfall in Septemberr expected to be more than 109% of the long period average

IMD says rainfall in Septemberr expected to be more than 109% of the long period average

Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractors sales jump 28% in Aug'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon