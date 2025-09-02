Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Royal Orchid Hotels jumps on signing of new upscale property in Ambala

Royal Orchid Hotels jumps on signing of new upscale property in Ambala

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) rallied 4.79% to Rs 518.80 after the company announced that it has signed a new upscale property in Ambala, Haryana, marking a strategic expansion into a key North Indian market.

The 65-key resort, developed in partnership with Lovepreet Singh, was signed under a management contract, in line with the companys asset-light growth strategy.

The addition underscored ROHLs continued focus on entering emerging and underexplored destinations across India, further strengthening its national footprint and supporting regional tourism. Located in the dynamic city of Ambala, which borders Punjab, the new property aimed to cater to both business and leisure travellers.

 

Spread across 6 acres with a built-up area of 1.05 lakh sq. ft., the resort featured a mix of deluxe rooms, club rooms, and suites. It included a multi-cuisine restaurant, a vibrant bar, a spa and salon, a fully-equipped gym, and a swimming pool, offering guests a comprehensive and premium hospitality experience.

The property was also positioned as a key venue for weddings and corporate events, offering four banquet halls ranging from 3,200 sq. ft. (open area) to 8,000 sq. ft., a dedicated conference centre, and a 25,000 sq. ft. lawn with tent facilities.

Chander K Baljee, chairman & managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Ambala is steadily growing as both a travel and business destination, and we're glad to be adding it to our network. At Royal Orchid Hotels, weve always believed in creating quality stays in locations that are still finding their place on the hospitality map. This expansion is a step towards that, reaching cities with potential and offering travellers the comfort and consistency they expect. We're happy to partner with Marrievilla resort on this project and look forward to bringing the Regenta experience to Ambala.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.3% to Rs 10.94 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 78.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

