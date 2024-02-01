Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore
Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 50.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 629.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales713.86629.47 13 OPM %0.662.14 -PBDT7.9815.90 -50 PBT7.9815.90 -50 NP5.7811.77 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty standalone net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC India Unveils its Largest Branch in the Country; All-star 3-day Event Held for the Grand Opening

Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Dash of RCB with digital-first campaign 'Life is in the Mix'

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon