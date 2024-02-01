Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 713.86 croreNet profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 50.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 629.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales713.86629.47 13 OPM %0.662.14 -PBDT7.9815.90 -50 PBT7.9815.90 -50 NP5.7811.77 -51
