Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 50.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 629.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.713.86629.470.662.147.9815.907.9815.905.7811.77