Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Tourism shares advanced after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the budget focuses to encourage tourism and develop tourist spots in India.
Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 1.67%), Thomas Cook India (up 3.01%), Praveg (up 3.50%), kamat hotels (up 1.08%) and Easy Trip Planner (up 0.36%) advanced.
Projects for tourism to be taken up at islands, including Lakshawdeep, tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities. States will be encouraged to take up iconic tourist spots and develop them, FM said in her budget speech.
Further she added that the center has galvanized the aviation sector over the last 10 years, the number of airports doubled to 149 in the last decade.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth Budget today, which is an interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

