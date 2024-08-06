Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.624.4010.6110.230.610.500.340.260.230.18