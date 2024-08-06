Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 4.62 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.624.40 5 OPM %10.6110.23 -PBDT0.610.50 22 PBT0.340.26 31 NP0.230.18 28
