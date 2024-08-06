Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cupid standalone net profit rises 282.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 39.13 crore
Net profit of Cupid rose 282.41% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1333.68 16 OPM %29.549.92 -PBDT11.332.94 285 PBT10.572.23 374 NP8.262.16 282
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in B'desh

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon