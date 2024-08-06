Cupid standalone net profit rises 282.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 39.13 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Cupid rose 282.41% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.1333.6829.549.9211.332.9410.572.238.262.16