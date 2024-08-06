Cupid standalone net profit rises 282.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 39.13 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 282.41% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1333.68 16 OPM %29.549.92 -PBDT11.332.94 285 PBT10.572.23 374 NP8.262.16 282
