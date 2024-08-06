Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.700.5970.0040.680.580.240.470.110.340.08