Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 325.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.700.59 19 OPM %70.0040.68 -PBDT0.580.24 142 PBT0.470.11 327 NP0.340.08 325
