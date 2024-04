Powered by Capital Market - Live News

RPP Infra Projects and V. Sathyamoorthy& Co .- M/s RPPSATHYAMOORTHY JV (JV) with the ratio of 60% and 40% respectively has been received letter of acceptance for a new projects - Major up-gradation of Raipur Railway Station of South East Central Railway on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model for the value of Rs 412.81 crore (Incl. GST).