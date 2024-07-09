Business Standard
RPP Infra soars on bagging construction orders

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
RPP Infra Projects surged 15.52% to Rs 165.95 after the company said it secured new orders valued at Rs 310.93 crore.
These orders involve the construction of two new district jails in Uttar Pradesh on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model.
One jail will be built in Hapur with a capacity of 1,026 inmates and a contract value of Rs 158.82 crore. The other jail will be constructed in Jaunpur, also with a capacity of 1,026 inmates, for a contract value of Rs 152.11 crore. Both projects are expected to be completed within 18 months.
RPP Infra Projects' total order book stood at Rs 3,200 crore as of 30 June 2024.
RPP Infra Projects is engaged in infrastructure development such as roads, buildings, industrial structures, power and irrigation.
The companys consolidated net profit slipped 15% to Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 16.01 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 412.01 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34.8% year on year.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

