Quess Corp appoints Gurmeet Chahal as CEO of Quess Global Technology Solution

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Quess Corp announced the appointment of Gurmeet Chahal as Chief Executive Officer of Quess Global Technology Solution (overseas wholly owned subsidiary).
The company added, "Gurmeet Chahal comes with over 25 years of experience in digital transformation globally, across industries including healthcare, financial services, hi-tech and manufacturing. He joins us from Genpact where he led the Digital Transformation Services globally. Prior to that, he incubated, scaled and led large technology transformation businesses at HCL Technologies and DXC. Quess GTS will leverage Gurmeet's extensive knowledge in AI, technology services, business process management and digital transformation -skills that have consistently helped clients achieve their strategic goals and enhance customer satisfaction."
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

