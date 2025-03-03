Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarium Green Energy rallies on bagging Rs 3-cr work order from BSF Jammu

Solarium Green Energy rallies on bagging Rs 3-cr work order from BSF Jammu

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Solarium Green Energy advanced 3% to Rs 259.50 after the company announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 3.09 crore from the Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu, dated 28 February 2025.

The scope of the project includes designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 25 KWp solar PV plant, along with an alternative lighting arrangement. The project also covers the construction of an RCC-framed structure for the control/battery room and CC pavement up to the control room for 10 Border Out Posts (BOPs) of 48 Bn (125 Bn), 51 Bn, 67 Bn, and 161 Bn BSF of SHQ Jammu under FTR HQ BSF Jammu, in accordance with site conditions. Additionally, the project includes five years of onsite maintenance and warranty.

The total value of the contract is Rs 3,09,35,413, and the facilities are expected to be completed within 12 months, starting 10 days after the letter of acceptance is received. The payment terms are in accordance with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) norms.

 

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 01 March 2025.

Solarium Green Energy provides turnkey solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, transmission systems, and operation & maintenance for residential, commercial, industrial, and government solar projects. The company has completed 11,195 residential, 172 commercial and industrial, and 17 government solar projects in the past three years. As of 31 March 2024, the company had 205 employees.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 796% to Rs 15.59 crore on 79.6% surge in revenue from operations of Rs 177.40 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Also Read

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's battle air pollution: Fuel ban, smog guns and electric vehicles

Samir Arora at BS Manthan

Will cutting capital gains tax alone bring back FIIs to Indian equities?

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

ITR to UPI: Money changes in March that will impact you financially

Stock Market News: Among sectors, only the Nifty Auto and IT indices were up | Photo: Shutterstock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 pts to 72,900; Nifty at 22,040 amid broad-based sell-off

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Ex-Sebi chief, 3 directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR; hearing on March 4

Solarium Green Energy listed on the bourses on 13 February 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 202, exhibiting a premium of 5.76% to the issue price.

As of 03 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 540 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NCC bags order worth Rs 219 crore from state Govt

NCC bags order worth Rs 219 crore from state Govt

L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon