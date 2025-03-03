Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 0.98% to 199,400 units in February 2025 as against 197,471 units recorded in February 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 160,791 units (up 0.32% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,710 units (down 13.31% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 3.46% YoY to 174,379 units, total export sales declined 13.5% YoY to 25,021 units sold in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 5.13% to 187,414 units in February 2025 as against 178,261 units recorded in February 2024.

 

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 11.7%, compared with 212,251 units produced in January 2025.

In February 2025, the production of passenger vehicles was at 183,999 units, registering a 5.42% increase from 174,543 units produced in February 2025. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,415 units in February 2025, reflecting a YoY decline of 8.15%.

Also Read

Samir Arora at BS Manthan

Will cutting capital gains tax alone bring back FIIs to Indian equities?

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

ITR to UPI: Money changes in March that will impact you financially

Stock Market News: Among sectors, only the Nifty Auto and IT indices were up | Photo: Shutterstock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 pts to 72,900; Nifty at 22,040 amid broad-based sell-off

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Ex-Sebi chief, 3 directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR; hearing on March 4

weather, climate, cold, kids

Why does the world's biggest climate fund want India, China to step up?

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.01% to Rs 11,824.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Coffee Day hits the roof as NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

Coffee Day hits the roof as NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

Adani Ports records 3% YoY growth in Feb'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 3% YoY growth in Feb'25 cargo volumes

Paytm drops after ED slaps notice for violating FEMA Act 1999

Paytm drops after ED slaps notice for violating FEMA Act 1999

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon