Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. PSU bank share advanced after advancing for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 341.49 points or 0.40% to 84,137.18. The Nifty 50 index slipped 117.20 points or 0.45% to 25,761.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,772 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

 

The annual inflation rate, based on the All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), declined by 1.21% (provisional) in October 2025 compared with October 2024. This negative inflation reading was primarily driven by a decrease in the prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, mineral oils, and basic metals.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 290 points; Nifty50 below 25,800; IT index slips 2%, Metal 1%

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah gets his fifer; SA bundled out at 159

Maithili Thakur, Binod Mishra

Alinagar Assembly election results: BJP's Maithili Thakur takes lead

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bypolls result 2025: AAP wins Punjab's Tarn Taran, BJP in J&K's Nagrota

Election Commission of India, bihar election, 2025 result, eci

Bihar election results LIVE updates: NDA cruises ahead with 200-seat lead, show ECI trends

NDA Paints Bihar Saffron:

Counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has reached an advanced stage at all 46 centres, and party-wise trends are now available for each of the 243 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently leads with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead on 90 seats, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on 80 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV] on 21 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha [RSHTLKM] on 4 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAMS] on 5 seats.

Among Mahagathbandhan (MGB) parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 28 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) on 5, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)] on 3, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 5, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) each on 1 seat.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.65% to 8,356.95. The index fell 0.68% in the previous trading session.

Canara Bank (up 1.38%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.33%), Bank of India (up 0.87%), Central Bank of India (up 0.59%), State Bank of India (up 0.45%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.35%) added.

On the other hand, Indian Bank (down 0.4%), UCO Bank (down 0.39%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.13%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.29% to 6.530 as compared with previous close 6.513.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7475 compared with its close of 88.7075 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.40% to Rs 126,264.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 99.25.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.59% to 4.107.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 74 cents or 1.17% to $63.75 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hero Motocorp advanced 1.14% after the companys standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Tata Motors fell 1.72% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 498 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations increased 5.99% YoY Rs 18,585 crore in Q2 FY26.

MRF reported an 11.67% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 525.64 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 470.70 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 7.23% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,378.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon