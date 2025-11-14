Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Canada Strengthen Economic Ties, Pledge Deeper Cooperation in Trade, Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

India and Canada Strengthen Economic Ties, Pledge Deeper Cooperation in Trade, Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam was held under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar urged global investors to co-author the story of Indias rise, emphasizing that the nations transformation over the past decade stems from a deep Mindset Metamorphosis.

Additionally, he stated that Indias progress was the result of deliberate policy, determined execution, and the unleashing of entrepreneurial energy. Further, he highlighted a USD 25 billion opportunity in telecom component manufacturing, assuring that the Ministry of Communications stands ready to fast-track approvals and support new investments.

 

Moreover, he emphasized that investing in India means engaging with the worlds largest rising middle class and becoming part of a growth story that will shape global business for decades along with key reformsUSD 1.4 trillion infrastructure investment, USD 26 billion PLI schemes, simplified labour laws, abolition of retrospective taxation, GST-led national market integration and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have transformed India from a consumer to a trusted global creator and partner.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh is seen as one of Indias most promising investment destinations. for building strong industrial ecosystems. The States emergence as sectoral hubsCyberabad for IT, Visakhapatnam for industry and fintech, Anantapur for automobiles and Tirupati for electronics are all supported by initiatives like Genome Valley that have strengthened global investor confidence. Indias Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal along with the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canadas Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development identified trade as the cornerstone of bilateral economic growth and resilience as well as reiterated the strength and continuity of the IndiaCanada economic partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect and forward-looking initiatives.

They noted robust growth in bilateral trade in goods and services which reached US$23.66 billion in 2024, with merchandise trade valued at nearly US$8.98 billion, a substantial 10% increase over the previous year.

The Ministers also noted strong complementarities between India and Canada across strategic sectors driving sustainable growth and innovation and offering new opportunities for trade. Recognizing that these areas would require separate domain-level engagement between relevant stakeholders on both sides, the Ministers agreed to encourage long-term supply chain partnerships in critical minerals and clean energy collaboration essential for energy transition, and new-age industrial expansion as well as to identify and expand investment and trading opportunities in aerospace and dual-use capabilities partnerships, leveraging Canadas established presence in India and the growth of Indias aviation sector.

In addition to this, they recognized the importance of supply chain resilience and exchanged views on global developments and reflected on lessons from recent disruptions on its terms. They underscored the relevance of strengthening resilience in critical sectors including agriculture and highlighted the need for diversified and reliable supply chains as essential for supporting long-term economic stability. The Ministers agreed to sustained ministerial engagements with the trade and investment community in both Canada and India early next year. They agreed to remain in close communication as they consider next steps and concluded by acknowledging the constructive and forward-looking discussions held in New Delhi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon