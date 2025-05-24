Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ruchira Papers Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Ruchira Papers's standalone net profit surged 90.76% to Rs 18.39 crore on 1.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 161.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 78.41% to Rs 23.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 13.02 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 4.96% YoY to Rs 140.62 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 100.73 crore (down 6.75% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 14.07 crore (up 2.17% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 1.16 crore (up 44.99% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys net profit soared 36.85% to Rs 67.32 crore on 0.24% rise in revenue form operations to Rs 659.23 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Ruchira Papers manufactures Kraft Paper, and Writing and Printing Paper.

Shares of Ruchira Papers rose 0.19% to end at Rs 128.50 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Wonder Electricals Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 9 cr

JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT slides 78% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Ashok Leyland Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 1,246 cr; declares 1:1 bonus issue

Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

First Published: May 24 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

