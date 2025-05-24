Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 102.63% to Rs 274.34 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 72.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.63% to Rs 274.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.23% to Rs 69.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 1814.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1873.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales274.34135.39 103 1814.311873.32 -3 OPM %1.59-49.56 -11.0412.04 - PBDT-12.50-81.59 85 139.16166.33 -16 PBT-24.02-92.33 74 96.29133.70 -28 NP-21.89-72.49 70 69.89106.27 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 14.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 14.74% in the March 2025 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 25.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 25.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon