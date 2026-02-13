Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 103.35 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 103.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.103.35101.49-5.84-5.68-15.34-13.82-22.28-21.22-17.03-15.69

