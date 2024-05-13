Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee stays weary on sustained selling by FPIs

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee continued to stay weary today as tepid undertone in local equities along with cautiousness owing to the ongoing General Elections weighed on the currency. INR currently quotes at 83.52, down 1 paisa on the day and holding around record lows. Meanwhile, NIFTY50 index tanked today, adding to recent wave of losses and tested a three week low near 22800 mark. INR has also been hurt due to relentless selloff by the foreign portfolio investors or FPIs. The net investment by FPIs in local securities stood at Rs -17083 crores in May (upto 10th). This followed a net investment of Rs -8671 crores in April. From year to date, the net investment from FPIs stands at Rs 14861 crore, primarily due to a massive selloff in January 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon