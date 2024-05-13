Australia Shares closed mixed

ASX sectoral indices were mixed, with consumer discretionary & staples, and healthcare stocks doing the heavy lifting, while energy and technology stocks were major drag on market.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index edged up 1.04 points, or 0.01%, to 7,750. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 3.25 points, or 0.04%, to 8,019.40.

Sectors ended mixed along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. 5 sectors were higher and 6 lower. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector, gaining +0.52%, while energy sector was bottom performer, down 0.73%.

The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BELLEVUE GOLD and BAPCOR, up 5.40% and 4.75% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were FLETCHER BUILDING and DE GREY MINING, down 10.87% and 5.69% respectively.

Consumer related stocks were stronger. Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi gained 1.8% and rival Harvey Norman climbed 1.7%. Supermarket giants Woolworths (up 1%) and Coles (up 0.2%) also traded higher.

Healthcare stocks were also higher. Hearing implants maker Cochlear (up 1.4%), Ramsay Healthcare (up 1.4%) and medical equipment supplier EBOS Group (up 1.1%) all stepped up.

Shares of banks and financials were mostly higher. Three of the Big Four banks ended up in the positive territory. ANZ Group lost 3.2% after reports of the countrys corporate regulator investigating the lender emerged.

Shares of miners ended mixed, as iron ore prices consolidated after hitting a more-than-two-week low on Friday. BHP Group rose 0.8%, while ironore miner Rio Tinto lost 0.8%.

Energy stocks fell on tracking weaker global oil prices, on signs of weak oil demand. Woodside Energy dropped 1.1% and Santos lost 0.9%. Coalminer Whitehaven (down 0.6%) and Viva Energy (down 0.3%) were also weaker.

Australia stock market finished session in mixed territory on Monday, 13 May 2024, as investors pocketed some of the gains in the previous session on following the mixed cues from Wall Street last Friday.