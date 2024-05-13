Australia Shares closed mixed

ASX sectoral indices were mixed, with consumer discretionary & staples, and healthcare stocks doing the heavy lifting, while energy and technology stocks were major drag on market.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index edged up 1.04 points, or 0.01%, to 7,750. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 3.25 points, or 0.04%, to 8,019.40.
Sectors ended mixed along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. 5 sectors were higher and 6 lower. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector, gaining +0.52%, while energy sector was bottom performer, down 0.73%.
The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BELLEVUE GOLD and BAPCOR, up 5.40% and 4.75% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were FLETCHER BUILDING and DE GREY MINING, down 10.87% and 5.69% respectively.
Consumer related stocks were stronger. Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi gained 1.8% and rival Harvey Norman climbed 1.7%. Supermarket giants Woolworths (up 1%) and Coles (up 0.2%) also traded higher.
Healthcare stocks were also higher. Hearing implants maker Cochlear (up 1.4%), Ramsay Healthcare (up 1.4%) and medical equipment supplier EBOS Group (up 1.1%) all stepped up.
Shares of banks and financials were mostly higher. Three of the Big Four banks ended up in the positive territory. ANZ Group lost 3.2% after reports of the countrys corporate regulator investigating the lender emerged.
Shares of miners ended mixed, as iron ore prices consolidated after hitting a more-than-two-week low on Friday. BHP Group rose 0.8%, while ironore miner Rio Tinto lost 0.8%.
Energy stocks fell on tracking weaker global oil prices, on signs of weak oil demand. Woodside Energy dropped 1.1% and Santos lost 0.9%. Coalminer Whitehaven (down 0.6%) and Viva Energy (down 0.3%) were also weaker.
