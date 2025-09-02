Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL appoints Sukhmal Chand Jain as chairman & MD

RVNL appoints Sukhmal Chand Jain as chairman & MD

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that Sukhmal Chand Jain has officially assumed charge as the chairman & managing director (CMD) of the company effective 1 September 2025.

An officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Jain brings over 35 years of extensive experience in railway infrastructure, construction, operations, safety, and policy formulation. He holds a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Pantnagar University and an M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Throughout his distinguished career, Jain has held several key leadership positions, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi, where he managed one of the busiest railway divisions and oversaw critical operations such as Covid coaches and oxygen special trains. He has also served as executive director (bridges & works) at the Ministry of Railways, principal chief engineer of NCR Prayagrajleading infrastructure development during the Maha Kumbhand as principal chief safety officer at Western Railway.

 

Jain has also contributed to bridge research and international collaboration during his tenure at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), and has been exposed to global best practices through official visits to countries including Japan, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Thailand.

RVNL confirmed that Jain is not related to any director on the companys board.

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,600; RIL, Eternal gain 1%, Infosys slips 1%

Delhi Rains, Rain

Gurugram drowns in heavy rain, flooding; Delhi-NCR braces for more downpour

Phoenix Mills

4 reasons why Motilal Oswal upgraded Phoenix Mills to 'Buy'; target raised

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee rises after two days of record lows; opens 5 paise higher at 88.15/$

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.41% to Rs 317 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of NIS Management list in MT Group

Shares of NIS Management list in MT Group

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 25% in Aug'25

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 25% in Aug'25

Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon