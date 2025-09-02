Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Syrma SGS Technology announced the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche (Elemaster), a global electronics design and manufacturing leader headquartered in Italy.

The joint venture, to be operated through Syrma SGS Design and Manufacturing (to be renamed as Syrma SGS Elemaster), will establish a dedicated India-focused platform to serve high-reliability customers across the railway, industrial, and medical electronics sectors. The facility will be located at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru, with an initial footprint of ~20,000 sq. ft., configured for SMT, THT, and box-build assembly lines.

Commenting on this announcement, Sandeep Tandon, Chairman, Syrma SGS Technology said This joint venture represents a milestone in our journey to build a global high-reliability electronics platform out of India. By combining Syrma's world-class execution with Elemaster's deep relationships with European OEMs, we are unlocking new growth vectors in rail, industrial, and medical segments. This partnership strengthens India's position as a trusted global hub for high-tech manufacturing and will deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 9% decline in August sales of its trucks and buses biz

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

