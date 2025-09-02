Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 25% in Aug'25

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 25% in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volume of 41.9 MMT (+16% YoY), led by containers (+29% YoY) in the month of August 2025.

- YTD Aug'25, APSEZ handled 202.6 MMT of total cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY)

- During Aug'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 57,347 TEUs (+8% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.69 MMT (+3% YoY)

- YTD Aug'25, Logistics rail volumes was at 297,766 TEUs (+14% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 9.35 MMT (+3% YoY)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,501 units in Aug'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon