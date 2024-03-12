Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for Central Railway project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
The civil construction company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a project worth Rs 47.36 crore awarded by Central Railway.
The scope of the project entails signalling and telecommunication work for provision of automatic block signaling on Khapri-Sewagram section of Nagpur Division.
The time for the completion of the project is 12 months. The cost of the project stood at Rs 47.36 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, RVNL has also emerged as L1 bidder for a project from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation worth Rs 339.23 crore.
The scope of order includes Design and construction of elevated viaduct between PCMC and NIGDI (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of Pune Metro Rail Project - reach 1 extension and it is to be executed in 130 weeks.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.37% to trade at Rs 246.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

RVNL bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL spurts on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL slumps as PAT slips to Rs 359 cr in Q3 FY24

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

M&amp;M production climbs 26% YoY in Feb'24

Bharat Highways InvIT rises on debut

Imagicaaworld to set up entertainment destination by Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad

R K Swamy slides on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayR K SwamyIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon