RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for Central Railway project

The civil construction company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a project worth Rs 47.36 crore awarded by Central Railway.

The time for the completion of the project is 12 months. The cost of the project stood at Rs 47.36 crore.

Meanwhile, RVNL has also emerged as L1 bidder for a project from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation worth Rs 339.23 crore.

The scope of order includes Design and construction of elevated viaduct between PCMC and NIGDI (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of Pune Metro Rail Project - reach 1 extension and it is to be executed in 130 weeks.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.37% to trade at Rs 246.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scope of the project entails signalling and telecommunication work for provision of automatic block signaling on Khapri-Sewagram section of Nagpur Division.