Godfrey Phillips India Ltd fell 3.57% today to trade at Rs 3504.2. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 1.03% to quote at 19217.86. The index is down 1.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITC Ltd decreased 2.23% and Bikaji Foods International Ltd lost 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 18.5 % over last one year compared to the 26.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has added 48.09% over last one month compared to 1.19% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1395 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12310 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3687.65 on 11 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1605.05 on 25 Jul 2023.

