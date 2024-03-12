Indraprastha Gas Ltd Surges 3.25%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 0.6% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 3.25% today to trade at Rs 437.3. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.71% to quote at 28452.51. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.24% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 62 % over last one year compared to the 26.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 0.6% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5659 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74761 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 515.55 on 09 May 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.8 on 01 Nov 2023.

