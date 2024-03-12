Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Surges 3.25%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 0.6% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX
Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 3.25% today to trade at Rs 437.3. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.71% to quote at 28452.51. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.24% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 62 % over last one year compared to the 26.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 0.6% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5659 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74761 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 515.55 on 09 May 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.8 on 01 Nov 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Energy stocks edge lower

DreamFolks ventures into healthcare services in partnership with Healthians

ESAF SFB board OKs to raise Rs 135 cr via bonds

US S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq finish lower; Dow edges higher

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Shares could see a firm start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon