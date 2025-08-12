RVNL slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 40% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 3.94% to Rs 329.05 after the company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 173.41 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 42.50% from Rs 301.61 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses fell 1.57% YoY to Rs 3,972.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Employee expenses rose 6.55% to Rs 50.05 crore, while finance costs declined 21.23% to Rs 108.17 crore during the period under review.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.
