7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 4.91 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 100.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.913.62 36 OPM %14.4612.15 -PBDT0.710.44 61 PBT0.540.34 59 NP0.540.27 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content