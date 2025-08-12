Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 30.77 croreNet profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 48.26% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.7724.72 24 OPM %17.7814.93 -PBDT5.023.39 48 PBT4.823.19 51 NP4.703.17 48
