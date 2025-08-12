Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 48.26% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.7724.72 24 OPM %17.7814.93 -PBDT5.023.39 48 PBT4.823.19 51 NP4.703.17 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

