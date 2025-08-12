Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rally as tariff tension eases

Japanese shares rally as tariff tension eases

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied as concerns over tariff levels eased, boosting optimism over trade with the United States.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.15 percent to 42,718.17, the highest closing ever, as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Monday. The broader Topix index closed up 1.39 percent at 3,066.37.

Tech stocks surged, with heavyweight SoftBank Group climbing nearly 7 percent to a record high following reports that the company has selected four banks to help it prepare for a U.S. listing of its payments app operator PayPay.

Advantest surged 6.3 percent, Lasertec soared 7.1 percent and Tokyo Electron added 1.1 percent.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 48.26% in the June 2025 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Khadim India standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Khadim India standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon