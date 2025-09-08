Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

MIC Electronics Ltd, Bartronics India Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2025.

MIC Electronics Ltd, Bartronics India Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 26.64 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32981 shares in the past one month.

 

MIC Electronics Ltd soared 17.14% to Rs 77.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bartronics India Ltd spiked 17.12% to Rs 14.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47346 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Singapore live updates

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India 4-0 Singapore (1st quarter)

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: D-St near day's high; Sensex up 150 pts; Auto, metal lead gains; SMIDs shine

Prime Focus

Prime Focus zooms 21% in 2 days; Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela buy stake

Jasprit Bumrah

India rely on Arshdeep's rhythm and Bumrah's continuity at Asia Cup 2025

With Tiger Shroff as ambassador, Casio is hoping to tap into his large fan base in urban and semi-urban areas

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai flat for Rs 15.6 crore

Precision Camshafts Ltd gained 16.17% to Rs 213. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14842 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd rose 15.75% to Rs 9.04. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KFin Technologies allots 39,931 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 39,931 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon