S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.640.48 33 OPM %53.13-8.33 -PBDT0.18-0.17 LP PBT0.16-0.19 LP NP0.16-0.19 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

