Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg bags work order worth Rs 88 cr from KPI Green

Bondada Engg bags work order worth Rs 88 cr from KPI Green

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 88 crore from KPI Green Energy for BOS items supply & services.

The project involves the supply of BOS items and services for EPCC works at the Vagra, Amod, and Rajkot locations. It is to be completed within 90 days from the date of receipt of the purchase order.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

 

Shares of Bondada Engineering declined 2.44% to Rs 607.40 while those of KPI Green Energy rose 0.07% to Rs 419.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

