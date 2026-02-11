S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 382.95 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 11.50% to Rs 26.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 382.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 359.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.382.95359.3214.0014.1649.4745.9636.9934.1926.9624.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News