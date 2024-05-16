Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S &amp; T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.39% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.010.62 -98 OPM %-300.000 --3000.0016.13 - PBDT0.01-0.22 LP -0.130.15 PL PBT0.01-0.22 LP -0.150.13 PL NP0.01-0.22 LP -0.150.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon