Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 25.09 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals declined 32.18% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.0917.23 46 91.9175.30 22 OPM %6.1011.49 -6.277.22 - PBDT1.261.66 -24 4.684.50 4 PBT0.801.19 -33 2.822.64 7 NP0.590.87 -32 2.101.96 7
