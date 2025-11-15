Sadbhav Engineering consolidated net profit declines 79.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 249.89 croreNet profit of Sadbhav Engineering declined 79.53% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 249.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales249.89205.86 21 OPM %58.9449.07 -PBDT62.3414.04 344 PBT30.06-16.85 LP NP5.6127.41 -80
