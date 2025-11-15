Oil India consolidated net profit declines 29.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 8394.11 croreNet profit of Oil India declined 29.13% to Rs 1428.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2016.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 8394.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7247.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8394.117247.03 16 OPM %27.4434.99 -PBDT2718.973233.24 -16 PBT2047.732625.71 -22 NP1428.832016.20 -29
