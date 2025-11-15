Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.30% to Rs 14.76 croreNet profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 77.27% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.30% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.768.42 75 OPM %21.1421.14 -PBDT2.832.03 39 PBT2.701.51 79 NP1.951.10 77
