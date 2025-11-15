Vishvprabha Ventures consolidated net profit declines 53.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 4.90 croreNet profit of Vishvprabha Ventures declined 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.904.35 13 OPM %20.4128.51 -PBDT0.630.96 -34 PBT0.230.57 -60 NP0.180.39 -54
